Obituary: Lesley Michele White of Nashville

Lesley Michele White, 55, of Nashville, Ark., received her ultimate reward and beat cancer once and for all on June 29, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Lesley was born in Arkadelphia, Ark., on Sept. 3, 1966.

Lesley was raised in De Queen, Ark., until the age of 10 when her parents moved to Nashville. She was affectionately named “Dumplin Child” by her beloved cousins, who still call her that today. Lesley enjoyed her junior high and high school years at Nashville where she was the basketball manager for the Scrapperettes. Following graduation in 1984, she attended Southern Arkansas University for a short time before returning home to Nashville to begin her career.

Lesley had many interests including sports, camping, playing cards, hosting family gatherings, Christmas lights, and road trips with her buddies Lori Daniels, Cindy Willard, and Brenda White, but she will always be remembered for her love of people and her fighting spirit. Lesley married her husband, Roger, on Sept. 26, 1996, and she followed him to countless tractor shows, unless she was at a sporting event which always took precedence. They enjoyed traveling together and made many trips to Missouri to visit family. Lesley was extremely proud of her children, Hunter and Hannah, who were her pride and joy, and she never missed a game or activity that they were playing. She also adored her bonus son, Justin. According to him, she picked him but didn’t get a choice with Hunter and Hannah. Being “G-Ma” to her grandkids Collins and Halle Lynne was one of her favorite roles in life. Lesley was always ready for fun and laughter with them, and taking them to Freddy’s and watching them square dance were her favorite. Knowing what she was up against, she fought hard to meet her grandson, Case Watson Fry, and is now his guardian angel. She dearly loved and enjoyed her many nieces and nephews and did her best to watch them in their activities. Her favorite season was football season and if she was in the stadium, you knew right where she was sitting because she yelled loud and proud. She was the best at feeding an army, and her family especially loved her enchiladas and brisket. She also enjoyed dancing to any song, anytime, anywhere, whether it embarrassed her family or not. If Lesley knew you she loved you and if not, just give her a minute. Lesley was a member of Temperanceville Missionary Baptist Church where she was the pianist. Lesley served on the Nashville Park Commission and was First Lady of the Rusty Relics Tractor Club and was an avid Ouachita Tiger Football mom. She absolutely loved the city of Nashville, what the community represents and she embodied the Scrapper Fighting Spirit.

Lesley was preceded in death by her parents, William Dwaine and Mary Jane (Bell) Watson. She is survived by her husband Roger; her daughter Hannah Fry and husband Ricky of Lockesburg; her sons Hunter of Nashville and Justin and his wife Lindsey of Farmington; her grandchildren Collins, Halle Lynne, and Case Watson; and many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Throughout Lesley’s battle with cancer, she maintained her “mustard seed faith” and lived by her motto “My God is Able.” Lesley loved the Lord with all of her heart, and her faith was her priority in life. She was truly a shining light to everyone she met. Her life was a true testament to her faith in the Lord.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lesley White Memorial Scholarship Fund at Diamond Bank.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 1, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 2, at Scrapper Arena, with Bro. David Raulerson and Bro. Larry Fry officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

