Obituary: Jimmie Lou Killian of Oklahoma

Jimmie Lou Killian, 82, of Edmond, Okla., died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 28, 1940, in Langley, Ark., the daughter of the late Bonnie Amon and Essie Cordelia (Mitchell) Turner.

She worked as an LPN for 35 years. She was a member of the Free Will Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a brother, Merle, and sisters Charlene and Linda.

Survivors include: her son, Keith Killian; daughter, Kelli Dawn Ryan and husband Robert of Oklahoma City; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Cremation arrangements were with Hunn, Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hbmfuneralhome.com.

