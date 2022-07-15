Obituary: Dorothy Frances Sunderman of Nashville

Dorothy Frances Sunderman, 88, was called to Heaven on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Nashville, Ark.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1933, to Charles Frederick Sunderman and Lydia Susan Voerster in Mena, Ark. A lifelong resident of Arkansas, she lived in De Queen , Nashville and mainly Mena. Dorothy graduated from Nashville High School. in 1952.

Dorothy’s life was deeply rooted in God, family and service to others. She found joy in teaching Sunday School to children. Dorothy’s family was always the center of her thoughts. Her career and volunteer work were always about caring for others.

The granddaughter of the original founders of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mena, Dorothy was among the 4th generation of her family to be a member of the church. Her grandparents, George and Clara Sunderman and Henry and Katherine Voerster helped start the church in 1900 and her great-grandmother, Elizabeth Lahr, encouraged the first services to begin in Mena just prior to that. As a lifelong member of the church, Dorothy followed in the footsteps of her aunt, Alma Voerster, teaching Children’s Sunday School classes at Trinity Lutheran Church for more than 30 years. With Alma’s 40 years, they provided the children of Trinity sound teaching of the Bible for more than 70 years.

Dorothy was a daughter, sister and aunt who was dearly loved by all. Family was her center. She cared for her mother for many years and was a devoted daughter. She had a legendary and intense knowledge of her family’s history. She knew all the family stories and could recall them anytime someone would ask. She knew all the names of the children and who their parents were. There were many! Her knowledge of family history was greatly appreciated by multiple generations of her family. She was the steward of the family photos, letters and history preserving them for the family descendants.

Work gave her the opportunity to serve her community by caring for others. She spent many years providing care for countless patients at the local Mena hospital as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Additionally, she was an Emergency Medical Technician. She was a member of The Mena Polk County Senior Center for many years. Although she had a quiet demeanor, her love and pride for her community was clear.

Dorothy is survived by her brother, Henry G. Sunderman, her sister-in-laws Willie Lee Sunderman (Leroy) and Nancy (Robert) Sunderman, her nieces and nephews, William (Billy) Miller, Carolyn (Miller) Becker, Donald Miller, Walter O. Sunderman, Kenneth E. Sunderman, Zelda S. (Sunderman) York, Dennis E Sunderman, Dianne L. (Sunderman) Barger, Curtis F. Sunderman, Sharon (Sunderman) Fontenot, Melissa (Sunderman) Adamson, Harold B. Sunderman, Cindy Sunderman and Wesley Sunderman. She is also survived by many great grand nieces and nephews, and her dear friend, Laura Ramzy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Lydia Sunderman, her siblings and spouses, W. Charles Sunderman, Catherine C. (William) Miller, Leroy E. Sunderman, Robert E. Sunderman, Harold C. (Juanita) Sunderman and Edwin F. Sunderman; nephew Robert (Bobby) Miller; and nieces Susan G. (Sunderman) Smith, Lisa M. (Sunderman) Kelly and Marjorie A. Sunderman.

Service for Mrs. Sunderman will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday July 14, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Mena, Ark., with Timothy J. Henning officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service, with interment following at the White Oak Cemetery in Mena, Ark.

Memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, POB 1305, Mena, AR 71953.

