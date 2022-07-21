Obituary: Darwin ‘Keith’ Prodell of Theodosia, Missouri

Darwin ‘Keith’ Prodell, 52, of Theodosia, Mo., formerly of Nashville, died July 10, 2022.

He was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois, to Frances Prodell and the late Darwin H. Prodell.

Survivors include: his wife, Tammie Tinsley Prodell; his mother, Fran Prodell of Nashville; sons Joe Prodell of Nashville, Justin Prodell of Mountain Home, Jacob Thompson of Branson, Mo.; a sister, Christine Young of Nashville; a brother, Darryl Prodell of Baton Rouge, La.; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Arrangements by Clinkingbeard Funeral Homes, Inc., Gainesville, Mo. Services will be posted at a later date.

