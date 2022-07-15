Obituary: Daniel Weston of Nashville

Daniel Weston, age 60, of Nashville, Ark., died on Saturday July 9, 2022, in Nashville. He was born May 9, 1962, in Rogers, Ark., the son of the late Larry Weston and Brenda Wakefield Weston.

Mr. Weston loved old western movies and country music especially Dolly Parton. He truly enjoyed going on the field trips to Branson.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Dovie Wakefield; two brothers, David and Corey; and three sisters Darlene, Robin, and Jackie.

Survivors include: one brother, Darrel Weston of Minnesota; one sister, Debbie Gustin of Washington; two aunts, Bonita Wakefield Fagan and Betty Wakefield Smith both of Nashville, Ark.; as well as a number of extended family and friends.

Visitation will be 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Joe Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in County Line Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Memorials may be made to the Howard County Children’s Center, 1577 Highway 371 W., Nashville, AR. 71852

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

