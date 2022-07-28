Obituary: Cherryl C. ‘Tina’ McAdams of Ashdown

Cherryl C. “Tina” McAdams, 76, of Ashdown, Ark., passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2022, in Ashdown. She was born Sept. 13, 1945, to the late James and Betty (Landers) McCullough.

Mrs. McAdams was a member of Church of Christ in Ashdown. She is preceded in death by her parents and one grandchild, Emily McAlister.

Survivors include: her husband, John McAdams of Ashdown; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Sherrie McAdams of Ashdown and John Aaron and Laken McAdams of Nashville, Ark., one daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Greg McAlister of Redwater, Texas; one sister and brother-in-law, Vickie and Ronnie McMahan; five grandchildren, Austin McAdams, Brinlee McAdams, Carson Kirby, Jax McAdams and Drake McAdams and one great-grandchild, Kylie McAlister.

Graveside services will be Friday, July 22, 2022, at 2:00 at Ashdown Memorial Gardens with David Formby officiating.

