Obituary: Bertha Earnestine McAlister Moore of Dierks

Bertha Earnestine McAlister Moore passed from this life on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The youngest child and only daughter of Robert Arch and Dewey James McAlister, she was born on April 10, 1929, in Dierks, Ark. She lived her entire life in Dierks and was a member of the 1947 graduating class where she was the valedictorian, homecoming queen, and played guard on the basketball team. She continued to be an avid Outlaw fan as well as a Razorback fan her entire life. After high school graduation she immediately went to work at Dierks Lumber in the business office where she remained for the next 20 years. After 20 years, she was offered a career change at Dierks High School. For the next 20 years she served Dierks schools as bookkeeper and secretary to the Superintendent. While there, she loved every student and faculty member and had a special gift of remembering everyone’s name (forever) and making each person feel special.

Even though she never had biological children of her own, she actually had thousands of kids she called her own and loved them deeply. She loved her family, she loved her friends, she loved her school, she loved her church. She was an active and devoted member of the Dierks First United Methodist Church. She loved to laugh and her sense of humor and quick wit stayed intact until the end. She had great organizational skills and loved planning reunions of any kind and spearheaded many class reunions as well as the annual James reunions for 50 years until Covid shut it down. Her fondest memories were of the raucous and competitive card games that she and Jack played with the Joneses and the Gibsons.

She was pre-deceased by her parents; her loving and devoted husband (her Sweetie) Doyle Jack Moore; her three older brothers, William Harlan McAlister, Robert Herman McAlister, and Russell Edward McAlister; one nephew, Tommy McAlister and two nieces, Martha and Millie McAlister and her sister-in-law, Bobbie Jo McAlister.

She is survived by seven nieces and nephews: Penny (Dale) Watson of San Angelo, Texas; Mandy (Rick) Bell and Bob (Tina) McAlister of Mineral Springs, Ark.; Ken (Tammy) McAlister of Midland, Texas; Jamie (Brett) Holiman of Little Rock, Ark.; Skip (Misty) McAlister of Hot Springs, Ark., and Mike (Tracy) McAlister of Lubbock, Texas; her sister-in-law, Shirley McAlister of Nashville, Ark., and four extra special friends (sisters) Sharon Allen, LaJeana Jones, Charlotte Gibson, and Shawn Kirkpatrick all of Dierks, Ark.

Memorials may be made to her honor to: Dierks First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 117, Dierks, AR 71833 or I Love LK Memorial Fund, 554 Beachview Circle, Hot Springs, AR 71913.

Graveside services for Mrs. Moore will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Dierks Cemetery in Dierks, Arkansas, with Carroll Jackson officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

