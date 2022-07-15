Mine Creek Revelations: Why They Hate Us?

YES, I AM STILL HERE peeking out of the newspaper’s window on Main Street and I wonder why gasoline distributors hate Nashville so much!

I went to Little Rock and back, last week and took note of the posted gasoline prices as I drove past stations in 8 or 10 counties. The highest? You know where.

In NLR it was 40 cents per gallon cheaper. In Murfreesboro prices were 30 cents a gallon less this week.

This is nothing new. For as long as I can remember gasoline prices have been the state’s highest right here. A local gasoline distributor once patiently explained to me it was because of distribution costs.

He got pretty short with me when I didn’t express a clear understanding and agreement with his excuse.

I even saw where someone was blaming the President for the high gasoline prices. Well, Big Oil has been posting record profits.

Why do they hate us?

GOOD LISTENERS. GREAT news for those people who are heartbroken because they can’t wiggle their ears.

According to an article in LiveScience, some people can wiggle their ears, and some can’t. (How’s THAT for straddling the fence?)

If either one of your parents are able to wiggle their ears, there is a good chance (74%) that you can wiggle yours. And even if you haven’t been able to wiggle your ears yet there’s hope.

According to the perfessers at Something Something University up in Wisconsin, some people can LEARN to wiggle their ears. That is very good news, isn’t it? You just have to try very hard and practice, practice, practice.

Don’t believe me?

Cats, for instance, are able to wiggle their ears in order to pick up teensy sounds made by a potential predator or by a potential meal. But, cats have 32 muscles around their cute little ears whereas us humans only have three measley muscles.

Even after reading the whole article twice I don’t know if it should be WIGGLE or WRIGGLE.

The article also didn’t say anything about what makes your ears burn when someone has been talking about you.

Obviously I have spent heat danger time indoors bettering myself.

THE GOOD EARTH. We followed a winter that included a record low and went straight into a summer with a record high temp. I do not recall spring, do you?

Think back to Jan. 2 when the overnight temp fell to 13 degrees. And now, in June and July there have already been 29 days of 90 or higher temps, including a new record high temperature of 104 on July 10.

This is on top of a really, really dry spell.

I am officially predicting that record highs and lows (and dry spells) will be our weather norm in the future. We might have to pipe in water from that lake behind Hoover Dam, the one with all the Mafia bodies.

Back in May when it seemed we were unseasonably warm I heard some weather gurus predict a very hot summer. I salute them.

Just wondering: Do people who CAN wiggle their ears wiggle them fast enough to stir up a breeze? Or do they have to wriggle?

And wasn’t there a cartoon elephant that could fly because of its talented ears? It had an offensive name.

THE GUV has reportedly dropped plans to get a substantial raise for teachers during a special session of the Arkansas Legislature. Because our newspaper coverage includes several different school districts, we are aware that it keeps getting harder for schools to get and keep good teachers.

But the Guvner cancelled his plans, saying there wasn’t enough support from the legislators themselves. It’s just great that the legislators want to cut some taxes because the state has experienced a delightful surplus.

Real leaders might think that the surplus is actually a chance to deal with prison overcrowding and the resultant problems backlogging county jails.

Real leaders would say that the condition of some of the state’s highways is unsafe, and that more turnback money needs to go to cities and counties so that they can do more road rehabilitation of their own.

Real leaders would say that a school is four walls with the future inside.

THINGS I LEARNED from opening email: Turns out that being a “senior” is mostly just googling how to do stuff.

WORD GAMES. Here are two more words that go together in some context: Came and Went. ‘They’ did it.

HE SAID: “Good, better, best. Never let it rest. ‘Til your good is better and your better is best.” St. Jerome, (347-419), theologian and historian (St. Jerome was pretty old for his time, I notice.)

SHE SAID: “Do the one thing you think you cannot do. Fail at it. Try again. Do better the second time. The only people who never tumble are those who never mount the high wire. This is your moment. Own it.” Oprah Winfrey, entertainer

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

