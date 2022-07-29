Mine Creek Revelations: Sleep Ransom

YES, I AM STILL HERE peeking out of the newspaper’s window on Main Street and I am astonished that members of the U.S. House of Representatives are ignoring a bill — already passed by the Senate — to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

“Too busy with other things,” it seems like they are saying. Maybe they are taking time to closely read the fine print to look for any reference to male or female. That’s a great sin these days.

Haha. That’s a weak joke.

What in the heck? Here’s the ONE thing they can finally agree upon but they’re not doing anything about it. My own personal opinion is that they should act upon the bill precisely because it passed in the other chamber with great bi-partisan support.

They need to hurry up because it won’t be all that long before some of my household clocks and the one in the Official Buggy will be an hour late. I don’t care if they add or take-away an hour from morning or evening, I just want to get there and stop fooling around twice a year.

I get my news from The Associated Press site. I do not watch the talking opinionated heads on the networks or satellite.

But it looks to me as if the main political parties are falling into the hands of extremists. Pretty soon, Attila the Hun will seem mainstream.

One thing I do agree with new conservatives and liberals is the need to send old leaders home. I’m talking about Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi, to name just two. They’ve been there long enough to solve our problems and, instead, they’ve made things worse and can’t work together long enough to pass a simple Daylight Saving bill without attaching all kinds of crazy ‘riders’ onto it.

Or waste time by looking for references to ‘Old Father Time” because it’s sexist.

I do not want to sail under false colors, so I’ll remind you that I think the Jan. 6 Insurrectionists should be shot.

Haha. That’s a joke because those were NOT nutcase insurrectionists forcing their way into the Capitol to kill the vice-president. It was the Liberal Army of Pelosi carrying Trump signs they had stolen from patriots’ lawns.

ANIMAL CRACKERS. If you see a cardinal it means that angels are near. That is just one of the bird legends quoted in a recent e-mail from ‘Birds&Blooms.’ There are many stories handed down and retold about birds and their omens.

Like, if you see some circling buzzards it means you need to move a little to show you’re still alive.

That’s another weak joke.

I always thought it was just an old folk tale about one bird hitching a ride on the back of another. But, on a short drive a few years ago — with the Navigator as my witness — we saw a mockingbird clinging to the back of a sizeable hawk as it flew along parallel with the buggy.

And on a cold January day also a few years ago, I very clearly saw a white, or albino, among a huge flock of redwing blackbirds. Luckily for my reputation for truth, a local couple also saw this and backed up my story.

And, see? I haven’t made a single reference to the B###bird house and chicks on my patio.

SOMETHING STRANGE; SOMETHING GOOD

Fans of unusual foods should attend a “Not the Typically Jam & Jellies” workshop which is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 9 until noon at the EH Center in Nashville.

Participants will make Pepper Jelly, Cranberry Walnut Jam and Strawberry Kiwi Jam. The basics of food preservation will be taught. All participants will make and take the jams/jellies home to enter in the fair and enjoy later. A registration fee of $5 will be charged to cover the program.

If you don’t want to enter your Strawberry Kiwi Jam, Cranberry Walnut Jam or Pepper Jelly in the fair, just drop off a quart at my desk. I will try to keep your name out of the court news during September — it’s county fair month after all.

The best pepper jelly I ever had was made by a woman whom everyone called ‘Senorita.’ Good on everything from peas to pork.

WHAT IT WAS? Sometime during the noon hour, Monday, the Nashville City Council meeting was divebombed by a very loud aircraft passing just barely overhead. Our Pam at the newspaper office actually saw it and said it was a loud and large military-looking aircraft.

WORD GAMES. Here are two more words that go together in some context: Thoughts and Prayers — about all that is usually done by U.S. Senators for grieving families after yet another shooting at a school, mall, workplace, church, etc. Please try something new.

HE SAID: “If the highest aim of a captain were to preserve his ship, he would keep it in port forever.” St. Thomas Aquinas, scholastic philosopher

SHE SAID: “Having achieved my own dreams, I want to give to kids who are less fortunate, who struggle with everyday obstacles. I want to give them something positive in their lives: support.” Kristi Yamaguchi, champion ice skater

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

