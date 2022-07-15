CADC Summer Utility Assistance for electric bills starts July 25

Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced the 2022 Summer Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Monday, July 25, and continue as long as funds are available.

This program will assist with electric utility bills only. Crisis assistance will be available.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps keep families safe and healthy through initiatives that assist families with energy costs. We provide federally funded assistance in managing costs associated with home energy bills and energy crises.

LIHEAP can help you stay cool in the summer through programs that reduce the risk of health and safety problems that arise from unsafe cooling practices.

CADC operates the LIHEAP program in the following counties in Arkansas;

Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Lonoke, Miller, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Pike, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier and Union.

In an effort to minimize the spread of Covid-19, our facilities will enforce guidelines pertaining to application submission; please check with your local office for these guidelines.

For more information about CADC’s Utility Assistance Program visit:

www.cadc.com/utility-assistance

