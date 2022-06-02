Run-off June 21 for Howard County judge race

By Louie Graves

News-Leader staff

Howard County voters who participated in the Republican Primary Election or who did not vote at all last Tuesday, May 24, will be eligible to vote in the runoff election for county judge.

Early voting will begin Tuesday, June 14, and continue on weekdays through Monday, June 20. Early voting hours are 8-4:30. There will be no Saturday early voting.

Election day will be Tuesday, June 21, with voting places open 7:30-7:30.

The runoff result is tantamount to election to the county administrator’s position because there was no candidate for the Democratic Party nomination.

In the primary election, incumbent Kevin Smith led the ticket with 702 votes, followed by Brent Pinkerton, 575, John Maines, 456, and Steve Nation, 210. Smith did not get the majority of votes, which forced the runoff.

Of the county’s 7,095 eligible voters, only a total of 2,571 participated in the Republican, Democratic or non-partisan balloting.

Results for other local contested Republican races include the following:

Sheriff – Bryan McJunkins, 1,606, and Ryan Gilbert, 294. McJunkins faces Democratic opposition in November.

Quorum Court District 4 — Janet O’Neal, 205, Freddy L. Brown, 80.

Nashville City Clerk — Lauren Hoen, 187, Sherry Allen, 178.

State or national

U.S. Senate (Republican) — John Boozman, 1,009, Jan Morgan, 631, Jake Bequette, 212, Heath Loftice, 54.

U.S. Senate (Democrat) — Natalie James, 251, Dan Whitfield 152, Jack Foster, 66.

Governor (Republican) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 1,753, Francis ‘Doc’ Washburn, 188.

Governor (Democrat) — Chris Jones, 288, four other candidates, 218.

Secretary of State (Republican) — John Thurston, 1,435, Eddie Joe Williams, 336.

Secretary of State (Democrat) — Anna Beth Gorman, 271, Josh Price, 205.

Attorney General (Republican) — Tim Griffin, 1,621, Leon Jones, Jr., 235.

Lt. Governor (Republican) — Leslie Rutledge, 1,134, five other candidates, 738.

State Treasurer (Republican) — Mark Lowery, 1,533, Mathew W. Pitsch, 256.

Supreme Court non-partisan

Associate Justice Position 2 — Robin Wynne, 1,262, Chris Carnahan, 491, David Sterling, 484.

Associate Justice Position 6 — Karen Baker, 1,436, Gunner DeLay, 793.

Judicial District

Prosecuting Attorney — Jana Bradford, 1,750, Mickey Buchanan, 722.

