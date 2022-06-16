Obituary: William Leslie Houston Chandler of Nashville

William Leslie Houston Chandler, age 43 of Nashville, Ark., passed away on June 8, 2022. He was born Jan. 31, 1979, in Arkadelphia to Charles Chandler and Emma Jean Parsons.

William thoroughly enjoyed being outdoors. Some of his joys included hunting hogs, deer, rabbits and fishing. He enjoyed gardening and, most of all, spending time with his family. He loved to give his family and friends a hard time.

He is survived by his wife, Hanna Chandler; two sons, Ean and Walt Chandler; two daughters, Lily Bill and Dixie Chandler, all of the home; his father, Charles Chandler of Nashville; his mother, Emma Jean Parsons and his step-father Roy of Delhi, La.; his brother, Jeff Chandler of Shreveport, La.; a bonus brother, KC McNabb of Burtsell; as well as a host of other family and friends.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...