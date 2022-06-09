Obituary: Willette Jordan of Nashville

Willette Jordan, 57, of Nashville died Friday, May 27, 2022.

She was born Nov. 28, 1964, the daughter of the late Andrew Ann Colvin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Jordan, and a brother, Samuel Colvin.

Survivors include: a daughter, Tecida Webster; sons, Arthur Maxwell, Jermel Maxwell and Mark Jordan; a brother, Travis Colvin; also grandchildren.

She was a member of New Generation Outreach Ministry.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 4, at Spiritually Discerned Cemetery, Nashville, with officiant Tecida Webster. Arrangements by McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises, Hope.

