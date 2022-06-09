Obituary: Walton Eldon Barbre of Ozan

Walter Eldon Barbre, age 88, of Ozan, Ark., died Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Ark. He was born July 28, 1933, in Albuquerque, N.M., the son of the late Walter Elvis and Ola Mitchell Barbre.

He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Nashville. He owned Barbre’s Appliance Service for 33 years.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Edwin Barbre, one brother, Oris Barbre, father-in-law Roy Lemons, mother-in-law Opal Lemons, sister-in-law Billie Maxwell, and a son-in-law Lee Dean.

Survivors include: his wife of 69 years, Loretta Faye Lemons Barbre, of Ozan, Ark.; one son, Tim Barbre of Ozan, Ark.; a daughter, Rose Dean of Murfreesboro, Ark.; one daughter-in-law Mary Jean Barbre of Murfreesboro, Ark.; five grandchildren, Kevin Terry, Lisa Harvill and husband Steve, Richard Barbre and wife Nacole, Tyler Barbre and Carissa Barbre; two great-grandchildren, Austin Terry and Cord Harvill; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 8, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Jimmy Dale and Bro. Brad Lemons officiating; burial to follow in Academy Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

