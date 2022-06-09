Obituary: Randyn Lee Young of Searcy

Randyn Lee Young, 31, of Searcy, died Friday, May 27, 2022.

He was born Dec. 7, 1990, in Hope, the son of Gerald and Cara Lamb.

Survivors include his spouse, Morgan Young; his parents; children Harley Ronin Arnold and Daisy Renee Young; sisters Yvette Keeney and Jessica Deaton; brothers Ryan and Fredrick Stinson; and other relatives.

A graveside service was held Saturday, June 4, 2022, at McHorse Cemetery in the Provo community with Bro. Terry Goff officiating. The family received friends Friday evening, 6-8 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home.

