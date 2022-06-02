Obituary: Patricia Ann Whitaker Garrett, 78, of Louisiana

Funeral services for Patricia Ann Whitaker Garrett, age 78 of Columbia, La., will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, from the sanctuary of Fellowship Baptist Church, Columbia with Bro. Chris Bennett officiating. Interment will follow in the Welcome Home Cemetery at Grayson under the direction of Riser & Son Funeral Home of Columbia. Visitation will be held at Riser and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. and again on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Fellowship Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Patricia Ann Garrett was born on Jan. 1, 1944, at Beaumont, Texas, to the union of her parents, Ancle Price Whitaker and Katherine Louise Morgan Whitaker, and she passed from this life on May 24, 2022, at the Jena Nursing and Rehab Center at Jena following an extended illness. Her life’s profession was that of a beautician and cosmetologist. Patricia was talented in many ways. She enjoyed crocheting and ceramics. She loved to observe and paint wildlife, especially deer. Her family has many treasures which she made and painted for them. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Joe Stewart.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 62 years, Billy S. Garrett of Columbia; her sons, Marvin Garrett (Deena Harris) and Roger Garrett; her daughter, Barbara Garrett Resor (Carl Resor); her brother, Ancle Whitaker, Jr. ; her sisters, Betty Bamburg, Brenda Whitaker, and Vicki Bennett; her grandchildren, Brittany Copeland, Ethan Garrett, Marshall Little and Patrick Little; her great-grandchildren, Danny Little, Kenleigh Copeland, Riley Copeland, and Kimberley Little.

Like this: Like Loading...