Obituary: Nona Roy Broussard, formerly of Nashville

Nona Roy Broussard went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 27, 2022. She has been surrounded by the family she loved so dearly.

Nona was born Feb. 24, 1945, in Port Arthur, Texas, to the late Lester and Gurlie Roy. She grew up in Broussard, La., and graduated from St. Cecilia High School.

Nona married her High School sweetheart, Russell Broussard. Their life together was full of love, laughter, and many blessings. They had two handsome sons, Roddy Broussard and Chad Broussard that now have children of their own. MiMi and Poppie as they were called loved their six grandchildren; and spent many wonderful days together.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Roy; Mother and Father-in-law, Alma and Joseph Broussard; Brother-in-law, Kenneth Broussard; Sister-in-law, Norma Waters, and husband Jerry.

She is survived by: her husband, Russell Broussard; her sons, Roddy Broussard and Chad Broussard and wife Kristi; six grandchildren, Taylor Broussard, Benjamin Rabinowitz, Madison Broussard, Chance Broussard, Braiden (BB) Broussard, and Maylie Broussard; sisters, Geralyn Woods and husband Randy, Germaine Benoit and husband Chris; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Formby and husband Ralph, Patricia Broussard, as well as numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and special friends.

Nona was an excellent dancer. She enjoyed dancing to Disco, Country and Western, and Zydeco music.

She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Some of her favorite dishes to make included Crawfish Boils, Etouffee, Sauce Piquante, Fried Turkey, and Gumbos.

Nona worked as a secretary in several Caddo Parish schools in the Shreveport area. She was school secretary and cheerleader sponsor at Northwood High School.

She was assistant director of the Cherokee Ettes, a marching group in Shreveport.

Nona was actively involved with the Miss Louisiana Pageant for a number of years.

Nona and three of her friends started an aerobic dance company, where she was an aerobic dance instructor.

In Nashville, Ark., Nona worked as a secretary at Tom Morrick’s car dealership, York Gary Autoplex, Steel Law Office, Southwest Arkansas Accounts Control, and several doctors’ offices.

Nona was the Religious Education Coordinator for St. Martin Catholic Church in Nashville, Ark.

Pallbearers will be Chance Broussard, Braiden Broussard, Kyelor Coburn, Tommy Waters, Jason Keith, Josh Keith, Ryan Benoit, and Scottie Broussard.

A Rosary was said on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Nashville Funeral Home from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by a visitation from 7 to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Haughton, La.

