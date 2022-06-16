Obituary: Joe Robert Wesson, formerly of Mineral Springs

Joe Wesson passed away peacefully on June 12th in Hot Springs, Ark. He succumbed quietly and without fanfare to lung cancer. Joe Robert Wesson was born on June 21, 1947, on The Wesson Farm in Mineral Springs, Ark., to Robert “Bob” Wesson and Sue Dildy Scott.

He grew up in Nashville, Ark., where he attended school and played football for the Nashville Scrappers. Joe attended college at the University of Arkansas and joined Kappa Sigma his freshman year. While in college, Joe married Deborah Ramage, and together they had two daughters, Stacy and KarrLa. Joe loved to golf and was a member of several country clubs and also enjoyed traveling to different parts of the world where he could improve his handicap. When he was in his 30’s, Joe worked for a Japanese steel corporation, and traveled to Japan frequently. He loved to collect Japanese art and pottery. He was a voracious reader and frequented the Nashville Public Library. Joe always loved his hometown of Nashville, and moved back in the 1990’s. He shared his mother’s property until her death, and continued planting flowers as she always had. He was beloved by his neighbors and cared deeply for them.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Wesson, his mother, Sue Dildy Scott and his brother, Jerome Wesson.

He is survived by his daughter Stacy Reece (David) of Bentonville, Ark., his daughter KarrLa Spencer of Bentonville, Ark., his grandson Joshua Kyle Reece of Fayetteville, Ark., his granddaughter Ashley Varney (Patrick) of Rogers, Ark., his granddaughter Katherine Reece of Louisville, Ky., his granddaughter Christian Spencer of Seattle, Wash., and his grandson Jeremy Spencer of Gulf Shores, Ala.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Restland Memorial Park in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville, AR or The Nashville Public Library.

