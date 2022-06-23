Obituary: James Gibson Arnold of Nashville

James Gibson Arnold, age 81, of Nashville, Ark., went to be with the Lord Friday, June 10, 2022, in Little Rock, Ark., with his family by his side.

He was born Aug. 17, 1940, in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late Homer and Pauline Roberts Arnold. After college his profession took him all over the world to many interesting places and he was able to experience a lot in his time on earth. During his 81 years he always acknowledged his blessings daily, his devout faith in God, and love and joy for his family.

Mr. Arnold was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nashville as well as proudly served in the United States Air Force. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time in his workshop restoring and rebuilding vehicles and equipment. When not in the shop he enjoyed spending time with family and playing guitar.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Rita Riley Arnold of Nashville, Ark.; two sons, James David Arnold and wife April of Hot Springs, Ark., Jason Arnold and wife Shelly of Bryant, Ark.; six grandchildren Kristen, Joshua, Aubrey, Margie, Harper, and James Barrett Arnold.

The family will receive friends 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, at First United Methodist Church in Nashville.

A memorial service will be held following the visitation at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, at First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Daniel Kirkpatrick officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Green House Cottages of Poplar Grove and the ICU staff at Baptist Little Rock for the love and care of Mr. Arnold over the last few months.

You may send an online sympathy message atwww.latimerfuneralhome.com.

