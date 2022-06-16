Obituary: James Chester Scarlett of Glenwood

James Chester Scarlett, 86, of Glenwood died June 9, 2022, following a long illness.

He was born June 30, 1935, in Slate Springs, Miss., the son of the late Orman and Omaree H. Scarlett.

He was a farm implement salesmam.

He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Virginia Lynn. S. Young.

Survivors include: his children, Michael A. Scarlett (Karen) of Glenwood, Jimi Ann Scarlett (Graham Hosking) of Murfreesboro, and Pamela S. Dupuy (Homer) of Pass Christian, Miss.; sisters Martha Elizabeth S. Hoover of Hernando, Miss., and Juanita S. Tutor of Pontotoc, Miss.; a brother, George Thomas Scarlett of Florence, Ala.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

