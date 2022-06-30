Obituary: Howard Lee Robinson

Howard Lee Robinson, age 69, passed away, Sunday, June 26, 2022. He was born Sept. 15, 1952, the oldest of six children to the late Paul and Leona (Roberts) Robinson. Also preceding him in death were his paternal Grandparents, Richard, and Florence (Finigian) Young. His deceased maternal Grandparents were Lester and Lela (Lamb) Roberts.

His siblings include, Robert Robinson, Kenneth Robinson, and Ronnie and wife Marguerite ( Ammonite) Robinson, with son Daniel. The two sisters are Judy Ammonette and son Martin from Murfreesboro, Ark., and Ginger Wilmot and sons Matthew and Brian from Sapulpa, Okla.

In this family were two sisters who married two brothers, Leona and Paul, Patsy, and James Robinson. Their children are double first cousins, to Howard, James, Jackie, Donald, and Sammy all from the Mineral Springs, area.

Leona’s other sister was named Josie (Roberts) Couch. She and Granville had Bill Couch and Tricia (Couch) Cox. Bill’s kids include Kevin and Michelle Couch, with daughter, Allie. Also, Mellisa and Mark Collins have three kids, Justin, Kyla, and Josie.

All these family folks made for an interesting family get togethers.

Howard Lee Robinson and former wife Linda (Tallant) Robinson Johnson were married July 4, 1970, for approximately 16 years. We had one daughter, Cynthia. She has one daughter, in college, Amy. Taylor is the mother of two wonderful great-grandkids, Leo, and Josie.

Visitation will be at Nashville Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Graveside services will be at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, June 30, at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Tim Freel, Jr., will preside over the services.

Howard had recently returned to the Nashville area after spending his working career around Mobile, Ala., and parts of Florida. He was planning on hunting and fishing with his grandkids, nieces, and nephews. Life is short and he will be missed.

