Obituary: Helen Parker of Nashville

Helen Parker, age 80, of Nashville, Ark., died on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home. She was born March 25, 1942 in Ellerbe, N.C., the daughter of the late Bennie Floyd and Eva Floyd.

Survivors include: her husband James Parker of Nashville, Ark.; one son, Ricky Boler and wife Mary Ann of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter Becky Jones and husband Jeff of Murfreesboro, AR; two step-sons Monty Parker and wife Donna of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Wes Parker and wife Theresa Parker of Texarkana, Ark.; one step-daughter Lesia Stephens and husband Joe of Lockesburg, Ark.; as well as a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews that were the light of her life.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 12, at Sunshine Cemetery, with Bro. Calvin Parker and Bro. Rufus Roberson officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

