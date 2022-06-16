Obituary: Fred L. Turney of Nashville

Services for Fred L. Turney will be held Thursday, June 16, 2022, at New Light C.M.E. Church, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Odessa Darrough, officiating.

Fred was born Jan. 19, 1944, to the late Henry and Laura Davis Turney in Tucson, Ariz. He transitioned on Thursday, June 10, 2022, at Hospice of Texarkana, Texas, with his devoted and loving wife by his side.

Fred received his education in Nashville, Ark., Public School District and was the Valedictorian graduate of Childress High School, Class of 1962. He also graduated from Arkansas AM&N College, presently known as the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. Fred was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. At the time of his death, he was a life long member of New Light C.M.E. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings: brothers Thad and George Turney, sisters Henri Turney and Sandra Turney-Hopkins.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cassandra Turney; three aunts, Claudia Williams, Olla Benson, and Gladys Davis; one uncle, William Davis and his wife Pat Davis; a best friend and cousin, Edmond Turner, also one brother, Jeff Turney; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

