Obituary: Frank Lester Nichols, Jr., of Nashville

Frank Lester Nichols, Jr. age 59 of Nashville, Ark.,, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Nashville, Ark. He was born on April 23, 1963, the son of the late Frank Lester Nichols, Sr. and Annie Irons Cogburn.

He enjoyed tinkering with cars. In his younger years he built race cars and even restored vehicles.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Levi Lester Nichols.

He is survived by: his daughter, Kelly Reid and husband Chase; step-daughter Misty Wilson and husband, Wade; grandchildren Blayklee Reid, Garrett Ewing, Addie Wilson and Peyton Wilson; his brothers, Lanny Nichols and Kevin Paul; his sisters, Sherry Spurling, Theresa Wicke, Sue Favazza, Rebecca Paradis, and Sandra Felan; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Viewing hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Shiloh Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

