Obituary: Eupha Agnes Womack Watson of Murfreesboro

Eupha Agnes Womack Watson, age 90 of Murfreesboro, Ark., passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at her home. She was born Jan. 30, 1932 in Rosboro, Ark., the daughter of the late Joel and Ola Anderson Womack.

Mrs. Watson was a member of the Mineral Springs Church of Christ. She was a retired educator. During this tenure, she taught at Willisville School District, Kirby School District, Liberty-Eylau Independent School District, Texarkana Independent School District and Mineral Springs School District. She also enjoyed sewing, traveling, reading and shopping.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Dale Watson; a son-in-law, Terry Cobb; three sisters, Jo Ray, Mae Garner and Grace Buford.

Survivors include: a son, Rodney Watson of Kingsport, Tenn.; three daughters, Cindy Cobb of Murfreesboro, Lou Ann Vance of Nashville, Jennifer Pinkerton and husband Steven of Nashville; 10 grandchildren, Nicholas Watson, Luke Watson, Gabe Watson, Alan Foltz and wife Stephanie, James Foltz, Ashton Billings and husband Eric, Andrew Sirmon and wife Loren, Will Sirmon, Matthew Carver and Maddie Pinkerton; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary White of Kirby; a special nephew, Dr. Joe Buford as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville with Benjamin Neeley and Buddy Ray officiating. Interment will follow at County Line Cemetery.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

