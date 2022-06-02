Obituary: Dr. Adrian Leslie Robinson, 87, of McCaskill

Dr. Adrian Leslie Robinson, Sr., age 87 of McCaskill, Ark., passed away, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Little Rock.

He was born July 16, 1934, in Mobile, Ala., to the late Obbie Sherwood Robinson and Eva Estell Kidd Robinson.

Dr. Robinson was a Child Clinical Psychologist and an ordained minister. He started his career in 1953 joining the Army, in 1957 he received his BA degree in Christianity at Mercer University in Georgia, then going to Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Texas where he received his Master’s in Divinity. After that he did an internship in Clinical Pastoral Education at Baptist Memorial in Kansas City, Mo. He then attended the United States International University in San Diego, Calif., where he received his Ph.D. in Psychology.

Dr. Robinson had worked all over southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas as a psychologist, in private practice, and as an advisor. He had authored several papers and books on adolescence psychology. He dearly loved working with children. He presence will be missed by numerous clinics around the area. He had also taught at Texas A&M University in Texarkana, as well as University of Arkansas Cossatot in Arkansas.

Preceding him in death were his parents and his siblings, Obbie Sherwood Robinson, Jr., Anna Marie Robinson, Eva Katherine Robinson, William Moody Robinson, Jeanette Robinson, and Josephine Edwin Robinson. Also, his best little friend, his dog Mei-Tu.

His survivors include his wife of more than 36 years, Catherine Robinson of McCaskill, Ark., two children, Adrian Leslie Robinson, Jr. of Murrieta, Calif., and Sienna Griffin Horta of Mason, N.H.; four siblings, Herbert A, Robinson of Nashville, Ark., Henry A. Robinson of New York, Jeanette Keith of Atlanta, Ga., and Genavie D. Parks of Blevins, Ark.; four grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services will be Thursday June 2, 2022, at 4 p.m. in Merrell Cemetery with Military Honors.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home.

