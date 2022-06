Delois White, 97, of Willow Park, Texas, died Sunday, May 22, 2022.

On Dec. 7, 1924, she was born to the late Harvey and Mattie Jamison in Nashville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James.

Survivors include: Alice and Bobby Pierce of Willow Park, Texas, Jimmy White of Spring, Texas, and Tim and Lisa White of Amarillo, Texas; also grandchildren and grezt-grandchildren.

Services were Friday, May 27, 2022, at Jaynes Memorial Chapel, in Duncanville, Texas.

