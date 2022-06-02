Obituary: David ‘Buzz’ Duane Crouch, 91, of Searcy

David “Buzz” Duane Crouch, 91, Pastor Emeritus of First Baptist Church in Searcy, peacefully entered Heaven on May 27, 2022.

David was born July 3, 1930, in Lexa, Ark., to the late Oscar E. and Frances Holland Crouch. He was a member of the Barton High School graduating class of 1948. He graduated Hendrix College in 1952, attended the Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University, and then joined the United States Air Force, flying many missions as a navigator over Europe and Africa during the Korean conflict. David married Blanche Turner, the love of his life on Dec. 20, 1953.

David heard the call of the Lord to preach, and in obedience to God and his love for Jesus, he attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Divinity degree. He was called to serve as pastor of Arkansas churches: Linwood Baptist Church in Moscow, Ebenezer Baptist Church in El Dorado, Immanuel Baptist Church in Warren, and then First Baptist Church in Searcy until his retirement in 1995 after 22 years as lead pastor. Bro. David did not just preach, he also ministered to his congregation and community through the performance of countless wedding ceremonies, funerals, hospital visits, and as a volunteer chaplain at Unity Hospital. Bro. David could often be found at the hospital before 5:00 a.m. praying over church members and anyone needing comfort. Bro. David freely shared his faith so that others would want to seek Him daily in their life.

In addition to his wife Blanche of nearly 65 years, Bro. David counted their four daughters and their families as his greatest blessing. Bro. David was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Blanche, two sisters: Marilyn Frensley and Pat Parish; and two brothers: Jim Smith and Steven “Butch” Crouch. He is survived by his four daughters: Janet (Richard) Wentz of Maumelle; Joy (Tim) Freel of Nashville, Ark.; Karen (Kent) Coulter of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas; Amy (Shawn) Durham of Searcy; and 10 grandchildren: Taylor (John Mark) Burgess, Hope (John) Wofford, Molly (Jordan) Carvell, Ellen Coulter (Anderson) Garcia, Will Coulter, Anna Coulter, Zach (Katherine) Durham, Austin (Tori) Durham, Tyler Parker, Meredith (Cade) McBride; five great grandchildren; one brother, Gene “Laddie” (Velma) Crouch of Cabot; one sister, Jackie (Jon) Hassel of Fayetteville; one sister-in-law, Maxine (Wesley) Moore of Panama City, Fla.; his cousins Sharon (Vance) Lawson of Wynne and Malcolm (Wanda) Crouch of NW Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews to whom he was “Uncle Buzz.”

Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 105 S. Spring St., Searcy, AR 72143; Friends for Life 405 N Walnut, Searcy, AR 72143; or Liberty Baptist Church, 1416 Wildwood Dr., Nashville, AR 71852.

Burial will occur Friday, June 3, 1:00 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park in West Helena. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2:00 p.m., First Baptist Church in Searcy. Visitation will be held at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home in Searcy on Friday, June 3, 5:00-7:00 p.m. Another visitation will be on Saturday, June 4, 12:00-1:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Searcy preceding the 2:00 funeral service.

Online guestbook: rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy.

