Obituary: Carlyn Louise Colston of Nashville

Carlyn Louise Colston, 87 of Nashville passed away at her home surrounded by her family May 25, 2022. She was born in Horatio, Ar on June 4, 1934 to Ed and Myrtle Bartlett. She was a wonderful Christian woman, a very loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was extremely talented in home arts in sewing and cooking, and cake decorating. She was a member of the Texas Eastern Star, and she had served as the Grand Matron twice.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Ross Colston, and her husband, Fred Colston Jr.

Survivors include 4 children, Steve Colston, Cheri Moses (Jimmy), Fredalin Colston, and Emory “Chip” Colston (Betsy) all of Nashville. Six grandchildren, four great grandchildren. Special people involved in her care, Elite Hospice of Mena especially Nurse Vicki and aid Joycelyn, and her caregiver Joyce Scroggins.

Services will be 10:00am Saturday May 28, 2022 at Nashville Funeral Home with Bro. Don Jones officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour before the service. Burial will follow in Corinth Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home.

