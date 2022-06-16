Obituary: Billy Joe Christopher of Prescott

Billy Joe Christopher, 63, of Prescott died Sunday, June 12, 2022.

He was born June 6, 1959 in Ruth, Okla., the son of the late Earl Douglas Sr. and Evelyn Cogburn Christopher.

He was a truck driver and a Baptist Minister.

He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Mary Christopher.

Survivors include: his wife of 44 years, Linda Faye Barbre Christopher; his children, William (Joey) Christopher and wife Erica, Laura (Beth) St. Clair and husband Cody of Prescott; four brothers, Jesse Christopher of Ringold, Texas, Junior Christopher of Dierks, Mike Christopher of Prescott, Kelley Paul Christopher of Newhope; a sister, Anita Mitchell of Dierks, AR; also grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Sunshine Cemetery with Bro. Chance King officiating. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks.

