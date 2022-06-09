Obituary: Bill Douglas Cooper of Fouke

Bill Douglas Cooper, age 80 of Fouke, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 3, 1942, in Pike City, Ark., to the late Bill and Anna Freeman Cooper.

Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and attending bluegrass festivals. He played his guitar every day. He was an avid fan of the Boston Celtics.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Cooper.

Those left to cherish his memory include: his two daughters, Holly Moon and fiancé Vinnie Barone, and Delia Hendrix; six grandchildren, Kaydee Jackson and husband Aaron, Adrian Felty, Carson Felty and fiancé Faith, Parker Felty, Ben Hendrix and R.J. Moon; great-grandson Brent Felty; a nephew, Brooks Cooper and wife Rachel; as well as a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the service begins on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Murfreesboro. Interment will follow in Pike City Cemetery.

You may send an online message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...