Obituary: Anthony Gale Price, 56, of Murfreesboro

Anthony Gale Price, 56, of Murfreesboro died on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

He was born Aug. 13, 1965, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the son of Kathleen Fichter Price and the late Ronald Price.

He was preceded in death by his father Ronald Price; two sisters, Julie Ann Price and Julie Marie Price.

Survivors include: his wife Stacie Marie Price of Murfreesboro; a daughter, Michelle Lebaugh of Council Bluffs, Iowa; a stepson, Brandon Gonzales of Murfreesboro; a stepdaughter, Erica Bird of Bellevue, Neb.; a brother, Jason Price of Council Bluffs, Iowa; a sister Rhonda Good of Texarkana, Ark.; also grandchildren.

A service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, June 12, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

