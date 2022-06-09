Obituary: Linda Ann Cavanagh of Mineral Springs

Linda Ann Cavanagh, age 50, of Mineral Springs, Ark., passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at her home. She was born April 13, 1972, in Sidney, N.Y., to the late Leland and Ruth Harris Shaver.

Linda worked for Frito-Lay as a merchandiser. In her time away from work, she enjoyed being on the beach and loving on her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: her husband of 19 years, Steven Cavanagh; two sons, Devon Russell and Ethan Cavanagh; two daughters, Elizabeth Russell and Alexandra Cavanagh; three brothers, Leland Shaver, Jr., Robert Shaver and James Shaver; a sister, Kathleen Mauro; as well as a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, in the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel, with Jimmy Roden officiating.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com..

Like this: Like Loading...