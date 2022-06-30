NCC’s Stand Up for America, car show Saturday, July 2

Finishing touches are being put on Nashville’s annual Stand Up for America celebration.

The patriotic event will be Saturday, July 2, in the city park.

Admission for persons 13 and older is $5; admission is free for persons 12 and younger. Entry is free for anyone who purchases a T-shirt.

The musical attraction is Billstown, a band which includes some family members of the famed late entertainer, Glen Campbell.

Gates at the park will open at 6 p.m., and the patriotic show will begin at 6:30, followed by Billstown.

Chamber officers will be selling refreshments.

Car Show

The Nashville Chamber of Commerce and UA-Cossatot will sponsor a car show in connection with the Stand Up for America gala here Saturday, July 2.

The car show will be in the park and is free. The show will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

There is an entry fee of $25 for automobiles including cars, trucks, ‘rat rods,’ race cars, tractors, imports, motorcycles, etc., and there will be trophies for the top 30.

The Stand Up musical show will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by a patriotic salute to U.S. Armed Forces.

Like this: Like Loading...