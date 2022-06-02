Nashville Sears Hometown store set for closure

Nearly 100 Sears Hometown stores in the U.S. are holding liquidation sales and closing their doors for good, according to Facebook Posts by each location.

In total, 90 stores in the U.S. and one in Puerto Rico have posted on Facebook about liquidation sales during the past few weeks.

At least nine more locations had announced store closing sales in January. Some store posts indicate the sales will continue through early June, while others said the stores will close in late June.

Transformco, which owns Sears and Kmart, did not respond to an email requesting a full list of the Sears stores that are closing.

The company acquired Sears Hometown in 2019.

During a 2019 press release announcing it would be closing 96 Sears department store and Kmart locations, Transformco described Sears Hometown as “a network of more than 400 independently-owned and operated, dealer-managed smaller-format stores.”

It’s unclear how many Sears Hometown stores will remain after these upcoming closures. Kmart, which once had more than 2,000 stores, is now down to just three locations.

AXIOS, which was first to report that dozens of Sears Hometown stores would be closing, noted that the Sears and Kmart online store locators are not updated and include some locations that have already closed.

Arkansas Sears Hometown Store Closings:

Arkansas

Batesville

Heber Springs

Mountain Home

Mountain View

Nashville

West Memphis

