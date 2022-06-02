Nashville JA chapter marks 70th year

The Nashville chapter of Junior Auxiliary celebrated its 70th anniversary Sunday, May 22 with a spring tea at First United Methodist Church.

Lifetime, associate and former members were invited to attend.

The Nashville chapter is affiliated with the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries.

The organization’s focus is to help children and families in Nashville and surrounding communities.

Each year, JA hosts projects such as Basket of Thanks, Angel Tree, Breakfast with Santa and literacy programs. Junior Auxiliary also helps with local schools.

Amanda Puryear is the chapter’s incoming president, succeeding Samantha Young.

Past presidents who attended the tea include Noelle Couch, Jennifer Giddens, Lana Burney, Michelle Boone, Sara Sullivan, Amanda Puryear, Samantha Young and Dianne Barger.

