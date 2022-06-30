Mine Creek Revelations: Minor thievery?

YES, I AM STILL HERE peeking out of the newspaper’s window on Main Street and I am hopeful that our state’s Attorney General will fulfill her sworn duties.

She has spent much of her time in office sending out press releases involving herself in the business of other states, or warning the Supreme Court or the President NOT to do something she doesn’t like. I’m not sure they were listening, but the announcements were for YOUR ears, not theirs.

Arkansas stuff? Nah, not so good for headlines. She was always running for higher office, and will be our next Lt. Governor.

Now, the Republican senator from Texarkana who will be the next senator for our re-districted county has hauled two other Republican senators before the state ethics commission, according to state newspapers. The newspapers reported that one of the senators apparently signed the other ‘in‘ in attendance at a Boys State event which enabled the missing senator to still get his $159 per diem PLUS mileage.

Didn’t we Arkie voters approve a nice pay hike and extended terms for the solons so they wouldn’t be tempted to do stuff like this? This little event reveals the character of BOTH of those senators.

Next, the Arkansas Senate itself will decide how to punish these guys. My guess is that a slap on the wrist would be awful punishment.

But the Attorney General of Arkansas ought to look into this with the same fervor she reserves for persons perceived to be out-of-state, Democrat or — gasp — liberal.

We hold our state legislators to high standards. Or at least we say we do. But will the AG investigate?

The next sound you don’t hear is me holding my breath.

=—-= — =

THE GOOD EARTH. Farewell to the big old sweetgum tree which was on the courthouse grounds but was mighty close to the commercial building at the corner of North Main and Bishop St.

The tree has been there for a long time. It was more than a sapling when there was a Lion Oil service station at that very corner.

The tree developed a vertical crack. Some folks said they could even hear it cracking apart. It clearly posed a danger.

I wish Noah hadn’t taken a pair of sweetgum trees on board the Ark.

=—-= — =

ANIMAL CRACKERS. A couple of things.

Remember when the cicadas didn’t show up ‘en masse’ last summer? On my dawn walk a few days ago I heard a couple of them start up. If they suddenly show up this summer remember to prevent your dogs from eating them. No matter how delicious they appear.

Second thing. My bluebird couple is distinctly different from bluebird pairs I’ve had in previous years.

They usually visit the birdhouse together. Mom swoops in and SLAMS into the box. Deaf as I am, I can plainly hear her hit the wooden front. Meanwhile, Dad has lit on the nearby fence. They both watch me nervously, and finally she goes inside the house. At this point Dad flies up to the highline and continues watching. I’m guessing Mom is inside feeding her chicks a nutritious chewed-up worm or bug.

If a mockingbird or bluejay dares to get near, the bluebirds divebomb until the intruder whimpers away.

I’m afraid to look into the house lest I get divebombed, too. It doesn’t take much to make me whimper.

I worry about the chicks inside that bird house because it has full afternoon sun exposure and the temperatures inside must be especially unfriendly of late.

=—-= — =

I SAW THIS. On Monday of last week, the day before the runoff election between Judge Kevin Smith and veteran JP Brent Pinkerton, the quorum court was due to gather for its monthly meeting. A few minutes before the meeting was to begin Kevin and Brent walked up to each other and shook hands not knowing I was watching.

Best I know this was a clean race between them. I congratulate them both. It would be nice if our national politicians were as civil as our two guys.

I want to thank ALL candidates for running. My belief is that most of them ran with the hope of making everyone’s life better.

=—-= — =

THINGS I LEARNED from opening email: Hard to believe I once had a phone attached to a wall, and when it rang, I picked it up without knowing who was calling, and I’m still alive.

However, I am going to let my automobile warranty expire, no matter how much ‘Nadia’ begs me.

=—-= — =

WORD GAMES. Here are two more words that often go together in some context: First and Foremost. Wish I had a dime for every time I hear them used together when someone tries to explain something.

=—-= — =

HE SAID: “Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man’s life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self.” B.R. Ambedkar, Indian economist and judge

=—-= — =

SHE SAID: “It is easy to be independent when you’ve got money. But to be independent when you haven’t got a thing, that’s the Lord’s test.” Mahalia Jackson, gospel singer

=—-= — =

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

