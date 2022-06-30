Local named to Search and Rescue Hall of Fame

Budd Dunson (left) of Nashville was recently inducted into the Arkansas Search and Rescue Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony took place on Saturday, June 25, at the Arkansas Search and Rescue Association’s annual conference. Justin Drittler from the Arkansas Search and Rescue Association presented a plaque to Dunson during the induction. Drittler was one of Dunson’s students at the Howard County rescue weekend in the early 2000s. He is now the secretary-treasurer of Arkansas Search and Rescue Association and the emergency management coordinator for Pope County.

