Dierks High School Sports Awards

– 2021 Outlaw Football Postseason Awards

All-State: Konnor Shelton, Eli Sharp

7-2A All-District: Konnor Shelton, Kohl Kersey, Jacob Moore, Braxton Claborn, Eli Sharp, Jacob Sims, Sawyer Stapp, Mackay Smith, Andrew Hill, Rustin Simmons, Trey Hopkins, Kason Jewell

7-2A All-District Honorable Mention: Landon Mounts, Hayden Stephens

7-2A Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Kohl Kersey

7-2A Outstanding Quarterback: Braxton Claborn

7-2A Outstanding Defensive Back: Braxton Claborn

7-2A Outstanding Linebacker: Konnor Shelton

Danny Miller Award: Jacob Moore

Larry Reel Award: Kohl Kersey

Offensive MVP: Eli Sharp

Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Kason Jewell

Outstanding Defensive Lineman: Kohl Kersey

Defensive MVP: Konnor Shelton

Newcomer of the Year Kason Jewell

– 2021 Outlaw Baseball Awards

Talon Kappus: 2-A State Tournament Team, All-District (Best Batting Avg.)

Austin Mack: All District (Most Homeruns, RBI’s)

Andrew Mack: All-District (Tied Most Doubles, Most K’s, Most Wins by Pitcher)

Braxton Claborn: All-District (Tied Most Doubles, Most Runs Scored, Most Walks)

Mackay Smith: All-District (Most Hits, Singles, Stolen Bases)

Eli Sharp: All-District (Most Triples)

Rylan Hill: All-District (Lowest ERA)

Jordan Hill: All-District Honorable Mention

Eli Sharp: Golden Glove Award

Jordan Hill: Top Newcomer

– 2021 Lady Outlaw Softball Awards

All-District: Autumn Greenwood, Madison Chandler

All-District Honorable Mention: Sydney Mounts, Kyndall Turner

Autumn Greenwood: Batting Average .526, Runs Scored 43, Stolen Bases 26, Home Runs 3

Madison Chandler: Gold Glove .827 Fielding %, Assisted Outs 68, Batting Average .523, Triples 6

Sydney Mounts: RBI’s 39, Doubles 14

Kyndall Turner: Homeruns 3, Doubles 14

– 2021 Outlaw Basketball Awards

Austin Mack: All-State All-District, All-Region, All-State Tournament Team, All-Star Nominee, Rebound Award, Team MVP, Free Throw Award, Leadership Award

Andrew Mack: All-District, All-Region

Andrew Hill: All-District, All-Region, Three Point Award, Blocks Award, Steals Award

Ethan Starwalt: All-District, Assist Award Leadership Award

Evan Starwalt: All-District, Defense Award Hustle Award, Defense Award

Rylan Hill: Most Improved

Eli Sharp: 6th Man Award

– 2021 Lady Outlaw Basketball Awards

Caleigh Manning: All-District, Three point Awards, Most Steals, Free thrown Award, Rebound Award

Sydney Mounts: All-District, Rebound Award, Most Assists

Kamry Kelley: Defense Award, Leadership Award, Best Teammate

Haley Carter: 6th Man Award, Most Charges

Allie McConnell: Most Improved

– 2021 Outlaw Track Awards

All-District: Eli Sharp, Cole Brinkley, Baydon Chennault, Mackay Smith, Braxton Claborn, Jordan Hill, Juan Salazar, Caleb Woodall, Rustin Simmons, Jacob Moore, Jacob Sims

Outstanding Sprinter: Eli Sharp

Outstanding Distance Runner: Mackay Smith

Outstanding Thrower: Jacob Moore, Jacob Sims

Outstanding Jumper: Andrew Hill

– 2021 Lady Outlaw Track Awards

All-District: Caleigh Manning, Baylee Carter, Hannah Kirby

Outstanding Sprinter: Caleigh Manning,

Outstanding Distance Runner: Baylee Carter

Outstanding Thrower: Haley Carter

Outstanding Jumper: Caleigh Manning

–DHS Cheer Awards

All-American: Caleigh Manning, Allie Miller, Kammie Hill, Kamry Kelley

–Special Sports Awards

Edna Cox Scholar Athlete Award: Braxton Claborn, Autumn Greenwood, Kamry Kelley

Steve Martin Heart of an Outlaw Award: Kohl Kersey, Autumn Greenwood

Mr. Outlaw: Austin Mack

Ms. Outlaw: Kamry Kelley

Drew Walston For the Love of the Game Award: Jacob Moore, Autumn Greenwood

