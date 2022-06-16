Dierks High School Sports Awards

– 2021 Outlaw Football Postseason Awards
All-State: Konnor Shelton, Eli Sharp
7-2A All-District: Konnor Shelton, Kohl Kersey, Jacob Moore, Braxton Claborn, Eli Sharp, Jacob Sims, Sawyer Stapp, Mackay Smith, Andrew Hill, Rustin Simmons, Trey Hopkins, Kason Jewell
7-2A All-District Honorable Mention: Landon Mounts, Hayden Stephens
7-2A Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Kohl Kersey
7-2A Outstanding Quarterback: Braxton Claborn
7-2A Outstanding Defensive Back: Braxton Claborn
7-2A Outstanding Linebacker: Konnor Shelton
Danny Miller Award: Jacob Moore
Larry Reel Award: Kohl Kersey
Offensive MVP: Eli Sharp
Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Kason Jewell
Outstanding Defensive Lineman: Kohl Kersey
Defensive MVP: Konnor Shelton
Newcomer of the Year Kason Jewell
– 2021 Outlaw Baseball Awards
Talon Kappus: 2-A State Tournament Team, All-District (Best Batting Avg.)
Austin Mack: All District (Most Homeruns, RBI’s)
Andrew Mack: All-District (Tied Most Doubles, Most K’s, Most Wins by Pitcher)
Braxton Claborn: All-District (Tied Most Doubles, Most Runs Scored, Most Walks)
Mackay Smith: All-District (Most Hits, Singles, Stolen Bases)
Eli Sharp: All-District (Most Triples)
Rylan Hill: All-District (Lowest ERA)
Jordan Hill: All-District Honorable Mention
Eli Sharp: Golden Glove Award
Jordan Hill: Top Newcomer
– 2021 Lady Outlaw Softball Awards
All-District: Autumn Greenwood, Madison Chandler
All-District Honorable Mention: Sydney Mounts, Kyndall Turner
Autumn Greenwood: Batting Average .526, Runs Scored 43, Stolen Bases 26, Home Runs 3
Madison Chandler: Gold Glove .827 Fielding %, Assisted Outs 68, Batting Average .523, Triples 6
Sydney Mounts: RBI’s 39, Doubles 14
Kyndall Turner: Homeruns 3, Doubles 14
– 2021 Outlaw Basketball Awards
Austin Mack: All-State All-District, All-Region, All-State Tournament Team, All-Star Nominee, Rebound Award, Team MVP, Free Throw Award, Leadership Award
Andrew Mack: All-District, All-Region
Andrew Hill: All-District, All-Region, Three Point Award, Blocks Award, Steals Award
Ethan Starwalt: All-District, Assist Award Leadership Award
Evan Starwalt: All-District, Defense Award Hustle Award, Defense Award
Rylan Hill: Most Improved
Eli Sharp: 6th Man Award
– 2021 Lady Outlaw Basketball Awards
Caleigh Manning: All-District, Three point Awards, Most Steals, Free thrown Award, Rebound Award
Sydney Mounts: All-District, Rebound Award, Most Assists
Kamry Kelley: Defense Award, Leadership Award, Best Teammate
Haley Carter: 6th Man Award, Most Charges
Allie McConnell: Most Improved
– 2021 Outlaw Track Awards
All-District: Eli Sharp, Cole Brinkley, Baydon Chennault, Mackay Smith, Braxton Claborn, Jordan Hill, Juan Salazar, Caleb Woodall, Rustin Simmons, Jacob Moore, Jacob Sims
Outstanding Sprinter: Eli Sharp
Outstanding Distance Runner: Mackay Smith
Outstanding Thrower: Jacob Moore, Jacob Sims
Outstanding Jumper: Andrew Hill
– 2021 Lady Outlaw Track Awards
All-District: Caleigh Manning, Baylee Carter, Hannah Kirby
Outstanding Sprinter: Caleigh Manning,
Outstanding Distance Runner: Baylee Carter
Outstanding Thrower: Haley Carter
Outstanding Jumper: Caleigh Manning
–DHS Cheer Awards
All-American: Caleigh Manning, Allie Miller, Kammie Hill, Kamry Kelley
–Special Sports Awards
Edna Cox Scholar Athlete Award: Braxton Claborn, Autumn Greenwood, Kamry Kelley
Steve Martin Heart of an Outlaw Award: Kohl Kersey, Autumn Greenwood
Mr. Outlaw: Austin Mack
Ms. Outlaw: Kamry Kelley
Drew Walston For the Love of the Game Award: Jacob Moore, Autumn Greenwood