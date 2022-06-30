Home Breaking News Challenger wins run-off for HoCo judge

Challenger wins run-off for HoCo judge

By
Nashville News Leader
-
308
0
Brent Pinkerton

By Louie Graves

News-Leader staff

Challenger Brent Pinkerton defeated incumbent County Judge Kevin Smith 650-346 in the runoff election for county judge last week.

County Clerk Keri Teague said Monday that some absentee ballots had yet to be counted, and that she expected the vote totals to be certified this week.

Vote counts are by Election System Software, she said.

Judge Smith led voting in the Preferential Primary Election where voting was Smith, 762, Pinkerton, 575, John Maines, 456, and Steve Nation, 210.

Voting in the precincts in the City of Mineral Springs was affected by a vigorous race for mayor on the Democrat ballot. Persons who voted in that race did not participate in the Preferential Primary or in the runoff, both of which were for Republican voters only.

Pinkerton picked up support from the two candidates that did not make the runoff, and Smith supporters did not get out in the same numbers as in the primary. Smith led voting in eight of the county’s original precincts, but the larger precincts supported Pinkerton.

Voting by precincts in the runoff election:

Umpire

Smith 4

Pinkerton             28

Burg

Smith 3

Pinkerton 3

Mountain

Smith 7

Pinkerton             18

Clay

Smith 0

Pinkerton             12

Blue Ridge

Smith 1

Pinkerton 8

Madison

Smith               14

Pinkerton               44

Holly Creek

Smith 6

Pinkerton               36

Muddy Fork

Smith 1

Pinkerton             14

Brewer

Smith               22

Pinkerton               57

Center Point 1

Smith               13

Pinkerton               19

Center Point 2

Smith 8

Pinkerton 7

Saline

Smith 5

Pinkerton 9

Blue Bayou

Smith 6

Pinkerton 6

County Line

Smith                 23

Pinkerton               49

Dillard

Smith 9

Pinkerton                 20

Nashville Ward 1

Smith               42

Pinkerton                 31

Nashville Ward 2

Smith 3

Pinkerton 9

Nashville Ward 3

Smith 3

Pinkerton 1

Nashville Ward 4

Smith 8

Pinkerton 5

Nashville Ward 5

Smith               31

Pinkerton               36

Nashville Ward 6

Smith 16

Pinkerton 49

Nashville Township 1

Smith 73

Pinkerton 112

Nashville Township 2

Smith 18

Pinkerton 38

Mineral Springs Township

Smith 6

Pinkerton 4

Mineral Springs 1

Smith 0

Pinkerton 1

Mineral Springs 2

Smith 2

Pinkerton 6

Mineral Springs 3

Smith 3

Pinkerton 5

Buck Range

Smith 13

Pinkerton 10

Blackland

Smith 7

Pinkerton 2

Saratoga

Smith 2

Pinkerton 1

Franklin

Smith 5

Pinkerton 2

Dierks Ward 1

Smith 0

Pinkerton 4

Dierks Ward 2

Smith 2

Pinkerton 23

Dierks Ward 3

Smith 6

Pinkerton 31

Tollette

Smith 0

Pinkerton 0

Duckett

Smith 0

Pinkerton 0

Total without Absentee

Smith 346

Pinkerton 650

Nashville News Leader

