The week at HoCo Farmers’Market

The Howard County Farmers Market will be open Friday, May 27 from 7-11 a.m. and on Saturday, May 28 from 5-8 p.m.

This weekend there will be the following vendors:

Friday

Salinas Farms

Cabbage, onions, potatoes, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, assorted jellies, and raw honey.

Carolyn Spencer

Cinnamon rolls, breads, and other baked goods.

Plants And Strings (New Vendor!)

Homemade wooden crafts, crocheted items, plants of various types.

Saturday

Lu Lu’s Delights

Candy Apple jelly, grape jelly, banana nut bread, zucchini bread, cowboy cookies, chocolate chip cookies.

Plants And Strings (New Vendor!)

Homemade wooden crafts, crocheted items, plants of various types.

A few of the produce vendors are not yet ready to bring their produce yet, but will have vegetables available in June.

The market does have vendors who accept WIC vouchers so look for signs.

