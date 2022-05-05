Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive: Letter carriers’ food drive May 14

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its annual national food drive on Saturday, May 14.

NALC’s food drive, which was first held in 1983, helps feed millions of Americans.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country’s largest one-day food drive, provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need.

Customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday, May 14. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes, and distribute them to local food banks, pantries, shelters and churches.

The Letter Carriers’ food drive is held annually on the second Saturday in May in 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam. Hunger affects 1 in 8 Americans, including millions of children, senior citizens and veterans.

In the 30 years since it began, the food drive has collected about 1.82 billion pounds of food for struggling residents.

