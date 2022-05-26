Obituary: Onita Bernice Lingo Harris, 95, of Nathan

Onita Bernice Lingo Harris, 95, passed away May 20, 2022, in Texarkana, Ark.

Bernice was born on Sept. 22, 1926, in Nathan, Ark., to Benjamin Franklin and Rosa Viola Lingo.

After graduation from Murfreesboro High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Kelsie Etheridge Harris from Murfreesboro, Ark.

Like many farming community young people during that time period, they moved to Gary, Ind., due to the employment opportunities and eventually settled in Merrillville, Ind.

There they raised their two sons, Richard Allen Harris, and Gary Michael Harris. Bernice was a dedicated wife, and a loving caring mother and worked many years in the retail business. After the passing of her husband, she moved to Texarkana, Ark. Bernice always wanted to be a nurse, but although not trained, she had many opportunities after relocating to serve as a caregiver to her brothers and sisters. Bernice was a Christian and attended Arkansas Boulevard Church of Christ.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Franklin and wife Rosa Viola (Reese) Lingo of Nathan, AR, husband Kelsie Etheridge Harris of Murfreesboro, AR, brothers and sisters, Dale Lingo, Tud Lingo, J.B. Lingo, Donald Lingo. Blanche (Lingo) Blackwell, Rose (Lingo) Cassady of Nathan, AR, and daughter-in-law Jacqueline Joan Harris of Baytown, Texas.

Bernice is survived by her sons: Richard Allen Harris of Baytown, Texas, and Gary Michael Harris and wife Carolyn of Texarkana, Arkansas, brother Jake Lingo and wife Neva of Texarkana, Ark.; grandchildren, Kevin and wife Cheyenne Harris of Genoa, AR, Donald and wife Kimberly Weaks of Colleyville, Texas, Joseph and wife Dawn Weaks of Odessa, Texas, Rachel and husband Clint Jones of Hot Springs, Ark., Shannon and husband Paul Saunders of Meridianville, Ala., and Natalie McCue of Texarkana, AR. Great-grandchildren; Kamp Harris of Genoa, Ark., Katy and Preston Weaks of Colleyville, Texas, Arwen and Samuel Weaks of Odessa, Texas, Hannah, Abram and Cora Jones of Hot Springs, Ark., and Maverick and Wyatt Saunders of Meridianville, Ala.

The family would like to thank Dierksen Hospice of Texarkana and especially nurse Connie Whisenhunt and aide Stephanie Pierce for the exceptional care they provided.

Viewing will take place at Biggs Chapel Methodist Church, Nathan, Ark., Friday May 27, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m., with services following after the viewing.

Services are under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home.

