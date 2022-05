There will be a military graveside service at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 14 for Norman Ladenburg, 92, who died Jan. 31, 2022. The public is invited.

He was retired from the Navy after serving 20 years, and was a veteran of WWII, Korean War and Vietnam. After his military service he worked for the Department of Defense.

Bro. Glen Green will officiate the service. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home.

