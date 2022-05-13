Obituary: Jo Ann Walters, 86, of Dierks

Jo Ann Walters, 86, of Dierks, died May 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born March 17, 1936, in Dierks, the daughter of the late Floyse Hyle Howard and Georgia Ruth Green Howard.

She held multiple degrees from Henderson State University and served as a teacher, administrator and counselor of Dierks schools for nearly 40 years. The elementary school was given her name.

She was a member of the Dierks Church of Christ where she taught bible classes and VBS for more than 50 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy J. Walters; and three brothers, Thomas, Danny and Ronnie Howard.

Survivors include: her daughter, Suzanne Muse and husband, Brett, of Dierks; a brother, Richard Howard of Nashville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Dierks High School Gymnasium with Michael Howard and Chase Quinn officiating. Burial will follow in Dierks Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks. The family received friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the funeral home in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

