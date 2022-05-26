Obituary: Jacob Owen Teel, 15, of Delight

Jacob Owen Teel, from Delight Ark., at the short but fruitful age of 15 years, passed away May 18th, 2022, in Hot Springs, Ark. Jacob entered this world on Aug. 20th, 2006.

At the age of 3, he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, and this began a series of battles that molded him into a very unique and amazing individual. Jacob has been described by many as “an old soul.”

He obtained this character by facing and overcoming many struggles that very few could endure in a full lifetime. These struggles he faced, they created a heart of a champion and a fighter that did not understand the meaning of “can’t do it.” He greatly enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and spending the evenings playing outside with his brothers and cousins. Jacob had a special place in his heart for the younger children in his life and was always happy to help take care of them. Simply being amid God’s creation in the wonderful outdoors, surrounded by his family and friends was his idea of a perfect day, as long as we could light a campfire! Jacob also enjoyed his time in Archery, Band, and Trap Shooting. His archery team and their family served as a crucial role in his life and they became his extended family. Even though we only had this precious boy with us for 15 years, he leaves behind a legacy that will be an inspiration to us all and multiple generations to come. Jacob, who attended a congregation of the church of Christ in Delight, also loved his savior, Jesus Christ, and confessed his saving grace then washed in his blood on Aug. 23rd, 2021.

Preceding Jacob in rest is his Papaw, Monty Cox, who Jacob was the Pride and Joy of.

Also resting with Jacob is his Grandmother, Debbie Teel, from whom he inherited his pure heart.

Awaiting the day of reuniting with Jacob are his parents, Jason and Monica Teel along with his brothers and best friends Jackson Teel and Joseph Teel, all of Delight, Ark.; his Nana Rebecca Davis Avery and husband Papaw Mike Avery, of Delight Ark.; Grandpa Dale Teel, of Delight Ark.; two aunts, Misty Cox of Delight and Cassondra Cox (Caleb Lamphier) of Delight. Three uncles, Aaron Teel and wife Stephanie of Delight Ark.; Todd Avery and wife Amy of Rockwall Texas; Lacy Walters of McKaskill. Along with these, are a multitude of cousins that also all doubled as best friends. Skylar Bostic and Faith Teel (Aaron); Michelle, Landon and Montana Walters (Misty); Tyler Brewer, James Luke Brewer, Caden Lamphier, Nathaniel Lamphier, and Will Lamphier (Cassondra); Emelia and Denver Avery (Todd). Also, a very special friend, who had a great impact on Jacob, Justen Carey. As well a community of thousands, across multiple states, where he met so many families and was an inspiration to them all.

The family will receive visitors at the Delight church of Christ on Friday May 27th from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral Service will be at the Murfreesboro High School Activity Center on Saturday May 28th, beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Brent Alexander and Josh Harper officiating.

Following the service, Jacob will be laid to rest next to his Papaw Monty at the Pike City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brandon Buck, Mark Collins, Hunter Cox, Reggie Lamb, Cody Motley and Ronald Pettigrew. Honorary pallbearer is Justen Carey.

