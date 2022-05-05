Obituary: David ‘Slick’ Reese, 64, of Nashville

David Mont “Slick” Reese, age 64, passed away on April 28, 2022, in Hot Springs, Ark. He was born in Nashville, Ark., on Aug. 22, 1957, to the late Bunk and Alta Jo Reese and is also preceded in death by his brother, Roger Don Reese.

Slick met the love of his life, Patricia Turley, in junior high school, and they were married just shy of 40 years. Patricia cared for him daily – especially in the last few months of his life.

Slick was passionate about two things – camouflage, which he wore whether he was hunting or fishing, and the Dallas Cowboys. He was member of Logger Head Hunting Club. If you ran into Slick anywhere, he was more than likely headed to Millwood and would usually mention “da boys.” He could make anyone laugh at anytime and truly lived his live to the fullest. Those who know him will miss his quick wit, loud stories, and loving nature.

Along with his wife, Slick is survived by two children, Roger and Rachel Reese of Nashville, Ark., and three grandchildren, Madalynn Rodgers of Nashville, and Cameron and Grace Reese of Hot Springs, Ark. He’s also survived by a host of friends and family who all loved his sense of humor.

Visitation with the family is on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ben Jones officiating with graveside to follow at Nashville Cemetery.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com/” www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...