Obituary: Connie Young Kesterson, 72, of Nashville

Mrs. Connie Young Kesterson was born to Herbert and Inez Young on February 15th, 1950.

She is a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Doyce Kesterson, the love of her life for fifty-five years; her two children Charles Kesterson and wife Shelly and Arlene Morphew and husband Kenny; three granddaughters Kortney Ward, Chasity Ward Kesterson and Alayna Scott; five great-grandchildren Serenity Kesterson, A’Rhianna McElroy, Xavier Ward Dallas, Jaiden Tollett, Kayleigh Wright; She has three sisters Sue McCoy and husband Mike, Della Spears and Bonnie Willis and husband Glen; She also has five nieces and three nephews including Sherry McCoy, Janice Jones, Karen Sullivan, Renee Launius, Melinda Launius, Tim King, Brian King and Darin McCoy; she also has a host of other family and friends and her special companion Lillybug that has never left her side.

Connie always had a smile on her face for everyone she met. Her hobbies included dancing, waterskiing, camping, watching Wheel of Fortune and westerns with Doyce and just spending time with family and friends.

Connie worked at Weyerhauser in the plywood plant and planting trees, Poulan and home health as a CNA.

She has two very special friends that has helped take care of her as her health has declined Pam Jackson and Mary Cheatham, and we would like to personally thank these special friends for loving our wife and mother. A special thank you to Kindred Hospice team. We greatly appreciate all that has loved our wife and mother.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Old Liberty Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...