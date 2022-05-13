Obituary: Angela Ann Crocker Chadwick, 60, of Fulton

Angela Ann (Crocker) Chadwick, age 60, of Fulton passed from this life on Thursday May 5, 2022, at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope. She was born on Feb. 23, 1962, in Nashville the daughter of Harold E. and Anna Faye Chandler Crocker. Angela spent many years working at the Poulan plant in Nashville and working in the kitchen of several local nursing homes. She was a member of the Blue Bayou Church of Christ. Angela loved attending Mardi Gras and local parades and was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan.

She is preceded in death by her father.

Angela is survived by her mother, Anna Faye Howard of Fulton, two brothers, Harold E. Crocker and his wife Sandra of Hope, and Tommy W. Crocker of Hope; two step-brothers, Tom Howard and James Howard; three step-sisters, Debbie Dixon, Sherry Stone, Sue Prodell and Tonya Files; three nieces, Nikki Cary, Kristi Peek and Kari Crocker; and two nephews, Scott Crocker and Jacob Crocker; and a very special friend Deon Conway plus a host of family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday May 14, 2022, at the Word of Faith Church in Blevins.

Final arrangements are entrusted to The Welch Funeral Home of Arkadelphia.Visit www.welchfh.net to sign the guest book.

