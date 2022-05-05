Nashville’s Peach Blossom Festival to return May 14

Nashville’s annual Peach Blossom Festival will return to its downtown roots on Saturday, May 14.

The Main Street Central Business District will be blocked off for the event which begins at 10 a.m.

There will be a live band, bounce houses, games for kids, food and craft vendors, homemade peach ice cream and a talent show. To sign up for the latter contact Tammy Westfall at 200-4888.

Other events include a 5K run starting at 9:30 a.m. at 201 S. Main, and a cornhole tournament to be held in front of the chamber of commerce office. There is a $30 team entry fee.

At 10 a.m. teams may register and warm up.

Brackets will be drawn at 10:30 followed by play in the double elimination tourney. Boards will be provided, but teams should bring bags.

The winning team splits the pot.

